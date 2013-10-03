Municipal Elections Held Across State

Municipalities across the state held elections Tuesday.

Matanuska-Susitna Borough defeated a 5 percent alcohol tax. The Mat-Su Assembly in mid-July proposed the tax on alcohol sales in bars, restaurants and liquor stores. Assembly members estimated it could have brought in $1 million annually.

A measure to lower the sales tax in the Wrangell was also soundly defeated yesterday, by about 75 percent of voters.

The measure would have dropped sales tax from 7 percent to 5.5 percent. If it had passed, the city would have faced a shortage of about $500,000, which is used for services such as police and public schools.

And Homer retailers will apparently again be allowed to use plastic bags. The City’s ban on lightweight plastic shopping bags went into effect January 1st but nine months later, the ban appears to be history. As KBBI’s Aaron Selbig reports, Homer residents voted to repeal the ban in yesterday’s municipal election.

