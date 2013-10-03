Despite Shutdown, Alaska WIC Recipients Should Still Get Food Aid

Even though the federal government is shut down, poor women and children can still get food vouchers through the State of Alaska. The Women, Infants, and Children Supplement Nutrition -- or "WIC" -- program should be able to operate until the end of the month, according to the Alaska Department of Health.

WIC is federally funded but administered by the states, and the effect the shutdown will have on its 9 million users varies across the country. Utah has already closed its rolls to new clients.