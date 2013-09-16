Wild Alaska Salmon with Chimichurri & Roasted Root Vegetables

I'm a bit salmon obsessed of late, and for good reason. You see, after an extremely successful fishing trip in Valdez's Prince William Sound, I'm a bit salmon-heavy at my house. And frankly, that's putting it lightly.

It comes down to this: if I don't eat all this salmon, I can't fit anything else in my freezer. No ice cream. No frozen pizza (Newman's Own Pepperoni- my favorite!) None of those frozen balls of cookie dough I buy from every kid's fundraiser (delicious frozen little balls of dough...why bother baking them?) And no room for any wild Alaska game that I beg, borrow, and steal from friends and coworkers to round out my food supply for the winter.

Yes, I KNOW there's a Fred Meyers around the corner from my house. That's not the point.

I just like having a lot of food IN my house. It's hard-wired in my DNA.

So when my friend David Waldron contacted me about another interview for public radio, I knew exactly what to make. Our conversation went something like this:

David: "I'm thinking of a fall theme. How about soup?"

Heidi: "Great! But we're going to have salmon."

David: "Pot roast is great, too. But I love soup."

Heidi: "Awesome. Salmon it is!"

Good thing David's a good sport, and loves salmon.

We traveled to a local farmers' market to gather up beautiful, freshly-harvested vegetables for roasting along with the salmon. The market was spotted with jewel-colored carrots, beets, and potatoes. I said to David, "You eat with your eyes first!" and gathered up my colorful crop.

Back at my house, I scrubbed, sliced, and seasoned away in my tiny little kitchen, while chatting with David and cursing at Milo for constantly squeaking his toy at David's feet. By the time we finally sat down to eat what I had concocted, I had forgotten the mic was even there. Three hours after we meet at the farmer's market, I sent David home with dinner for his wife.

It was really fun.

And you know what's the kicker? This just may be one of the best salmon meals I've ever made. The salmon and the veggies are delicious on their own, but the chimichurri sauce added an intense burst of flavor, while also tying the entire dish together. And for me, nothing says fall like a pile of sweet, tender, carmelized roasted root vegetables, at the peak of their freshness when the thermostat starts dipping and the leaves begin to fall.

