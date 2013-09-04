Anchorage Food Mosaic "Feast" a Success

By Carolyn Kinneen

On Wednesday, August 28th the Anchorage Food Mosaic presented the Local Harvest Feast at the Alaska Botanical Gardens.

Even though the weather was chilly and rainy, 200 people joined up under the tents to celebrate and share fresh, local and wild Alaskan food.

Not only was a variety of great Alaskan food shared, Ash Adams took photos of everyone with their dishes, local bands entertained the crowds, Senator Begich stopped by to talk local food, and kids played non-stop around the gardens.

I spoke with Tikaan Galbreath, one of the main organizers about the event and the Anchorage Food Mosaic.

Click to listen to the interview: FEAST anchorage food mosaic tikaan galbreath (2)

Photos by Ash Adams