Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Anchorage Food Mosaic "Feast" a Success

Alaska Public Media | By Northern Foodways Fresh49
Published September 4, 2013 at 7:00 AM AKDT

By Carolyn Kinneen

On Wednesday, August 28th the Anchorage Food Mosaic presented the Local Harvest Feast at the Alaska Botanical Gardens.

Northern Foodways Anchorage Food Mosaic Feast 3

Even though the weather was chilly and rainy, 200 people joined up under the tents to celebrate and share fresh, local and wild Alaskan food.

Northern Foodways Anchorage Food Mosaic Feast 2

Not only was a variety of great Alaskan food shared, Ash Adams took photos of everyone with their dishes, local bands entertained the crowds, Senator Begich stopped by to talk local food, and kids played non-stop around the gardens.

Northern Foodways Anchorage Food Mosaic Feast 5

I spoke with Tikaan Galbreath, one of the main organizers about the event and the Anchorage Food Mosaic.

Click to listen to the interview: FEAST anchorage food mosaic tikaan galbreath (2)

Photos by Ash Adams
News
Northern Foodways Fresh49

Northern Foodways is dedicated to showcasing Alaska's food identity and build awareness around Alaska's food story through monthly roundtables, podcasts, recipes and blog posts.

Created by Carolyn and Rob Kinneen, you can find out more at www.fresh49.com

 
See stories by Northern Foodways Fresh49