Lonnie and Elana White have owned and operated Strawberry Fields Nursery in Kodiak since before organic and locally grown products were trendy.

When Lonnie first moved to the island in the 1970's, front yards in town were largely the domain of crab pots and junk cars, not ornate shrubberies.

However, in the past few years, local (and national) trends have caught up - and business is better than ever.