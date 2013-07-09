South Carolina Family Killed In Soldotna Plane Crash

A family of five from South Carolina are among the victims in the Soldotna plane crash that left 10 dead. The Antonakos family usually vacationed together in Myrtle Beach, S.C., each summer, but the father of Kimberly Antonakos says his daughter and her family decided to travel to Alaska from their home in Greenville, S.C., for 10 days this year, instead. The children were 16-year-old Olivia, 14-year-old Mills and 11-year-old Anastacia.

Investigators have begun their probe into the crash of a de Havilland DHC-3 Otter that went down shortly after 11 a.m. Sunday at the airport in Soldotna.

