I Am A Hooligan Fisherman

Alaska is known for its abundant salmon fisheries, but few outsiders have ever heard of the yearly hooligan runs.

These fish earned the name "candlefish" from being so fat during spawning, with up to 15% of total body weight in fat, that if caught, dried, and strung on a wick, it can be burned as a candle.

Local subsistence fisherman Warren Jones is a father, a recent college grad, and a Marine Corps veteran who served with the 1st Light Armored Reconnaissance battalion as a scout from 2002 to 2006.

