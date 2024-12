Chris Reynolds has spent most of his life chasing the ever elusive "hang time," sports like snowboarding provide. Recently, Reynolds has found a new love and a new adrenaline high: Paramotoring.

INDIE ALASKA caught Reynolds with his feet on the ground long enough for him to tell us about his addictive hobby.

Video:

Travis Gilmour

John Norris

Story:

Travis Gilmour

Music:

Starship Amazing