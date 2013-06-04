Summer of Heroes: Honoring Alaska Youth

Alaska Communications is happy to announce the third annual Summer of Heroes program in partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs – Alaska.

The program recognizes five young Alaska heroes who are making a difference in Alaska communities. Each of the heroes will be awarded a $1,500 scholarship and a trip to the Alaska State Fair in August. Alaska Communications will also celebrate Alaska’s young heroes in a series of events throughout the summer, including the Lefty Van Brunt Memorial Youth Baseball & Softball Camp, back for a second year, and the Glacier Pilots All-Star Game July 21.

In addition to recognizing local heroes for the third consecutive year, Alaska Communications will again donate $25 to Boys & Girls Clubs – Alaska, up to $15,000 total, for every smartphone sold between May 22 and July 22, 2013. Boys & Girls Clubs – Alaska has lost millions of dollars in federal funding in the past several years due to the decline of federal grants. These funding challenges reduce the number of Clubhouses the organization can operate and directly relate to the staff and resources it has to make an impact on the kids it serves. Donations like this allow the organization to continue providing important programs that help youth succeed in school and life.

“The Summer of Heroes program is an important way to recognize Alaskan youth and their contributions to their communities,” said Alana Humphrey, CEO at Boys & Girls Clubs – Alaska. “Programs that help young people grow, pursue their dreams and reach their full potential are at the core of our mission. The ongoing help we receive from Alaska Communications allows us to continue to positively impact the lives of the more than 10,000 youth we serve across the state.”

Alaska Communications encourages parents, teachers, mentors, coaches and friends to nominate their young heroes. A hero can be any youth, ages 6 to 18, who has made a significant contribution to his or her community through acts of generosity, courage or achievement. Some examples of these acts include raising significant funds for a worthwhile cause, accomplishing something extraordinary in school or in sports, or even saving a person’s life.

“For the past two years, we’ve been inspired by the stories of admirable young individuals who demonstrate compassion and selflessness in their efforts to help others. Through their service, they are moving others to take action and building communities that are positive, healthy places to live,” said Heather Cavanaugh, director of corporate communications at Alaska Communications. “We believe there’s no better way to invest in Alaska than to invest in our future leaders. This is why we are dedicated to our partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs – Alaska and committed to continuing to support and strengthen programs that help young Alaskans succeed.”

Alaskans can nominate themselves or others by filling out the nomination form and answering a series of short answer questions. The 2013 nomination period runs May 22 through July 22, 2013. Visit the Summer of Heroes website for program rules and nomination forms.

This year, Alaskans can also show their support for past and future youth heroes by attending the Glacier Pilots All-Star game July 21, where Alaska Communications will host a special tribute to youth heroes from across the state. The Lefty Van Brunt Memorial Youth Baseball & Softball Camp is also returning for its second year June 10-14.

For more information, please visit www.alaskacommunications.com/summerofheroes, an Alaska Communications retail store or a Boys & Girls Clubs – Alaska Clubhouse.