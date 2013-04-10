House Considers Scrapping Knik Arm Bridge And Toll Authority

The future of the Knik Arm bridge project is now in question.

A bill advancing the project was pulled from floor consideration last night, and now a member of the House majority is pushing for a change that would take away the Knik Arm Bridge and Toll Authority's independence. Anchorage Republican Mia Costello's amendment would fold KABATA into the Alaska Housing Financing Corporation, a state agency that's shepherded projects like an in-state gasline in their early stages of development.

Rep. Mark Neuman, a Big Lake Republican who sponsored the bill, opposes the change. He told the Rules Committee this morning that it could kill the project. The bill is being held until legislators can get more information on the legal ramifications the move.

Uncertainty over the project comes after state auditors released a report Friday, concluding that revenue projections for the bridge were "unreasonably optimistic" and could open the state up to financial risk.