Alaska News Nightly: December 12, 2012

Matanuska Creamery Co-Owner Indicted

Daysha Eaton, KSKA-Anchorage

The U.S. Attorney's office in Anchorage on Wednesday announced an indictment by a federal grand jury for wire fraud and false statements to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.The indictment is in connection with the construction and management of Valley Dairy, doing business as, Matanuska Creamery in Alaska. The six-count indictment named Kyle E. Beus, 48, as the sole defendant.

Dispersants Used After Blowout Had Few Ill Effects

Steve Heimel, APRN-Anchorage

The Deepwater Horizon blowout of 2010 marked the first time that chemical dispersants were injected into an oil spill underwater. Now a report from government scientists finds remarkably few ill effects from these chemicals. That has heightened concerns of several Native groups, and others who have been pushing for tighter regulation of dispersants.

Energy Dept. Might Speed Up Terminal Approvals

Peter Granitz, APRN-Washington

There’s buzz in Washington that a recent report commissioned by the Department of Energy could speed up approval of export terminals for liquefied natural gas in the Lower 48. Some energy experts say the effect will be minimal on Alaska. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t a market for Alaska’s gas.

NOAA Administrator Stepping Down

Steve Heimel, APRN-Anchorage

You can add the name of NOAA Administrator Jane Lubchenko to the list of top Obama administration officials not sticking around for the president's second term. The Commerce Undersecretary for Oceans and Atmosphere told her staff Wednesday that she'll be leaving her job early next year.

State Commission Challenges Park Service Hearings

Dan Bross, KUAC–Fairbanks

A state commission is taking issue with the number of public hearings scheduled by the National Park Service on proposed regulations that would block some state sport hunts for bears, wolves and coyotes in several national preserves.

Southeast Leaders Upset With Parnell About His Ferry Plans

Ed Schoenfeld, Coast Alaska-Juneau

A number of Southeast leaders are upset about the governor’s plan to scale back the Alaska Class Ferry project. He made his announcement Tuesday in Ketchikan. Legislators and members of an advisory board say they should have been consulted first.

Sitka Teens Working on Communication Skills

Anne Brice, KCAW-Sitka

Teenage years are filled with change, and navigating relationships among peers is a big part of everyday life. Bullying and violence are just some of the pressures they face. In Sitka, a group of teens is pushing back against this norm by practicing open and honest communication.

No Snow Stops Sheep Mountain 150

Emily Schwing, KUAC-Fairbanks

The mushing season is in full throttle by now, but with a lack of snow, Mushers are starting to wonder how their racing season will shake out. On Monday, organizers announced the cancellation of the Sheep Mountain 150, a favorite mid-distance race in Southcentral Alaska It's not be the only sled dog race to succumb to this year’s weather.

Friends Not Giving Up on Missing Wilderness Instructor

Dan Bross, KUAC-Fairbanks

Friends of missing wilderness survival instructor Thomas Seibold haven’t giving up hope of finding him. The search for the 31-year old German outdoorsman officially ended in November, but those who know him say there’s reason to resume looking.