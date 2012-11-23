The History of the Governor’s Mansion

You may never have heard of Walter E. Clark, but he was the first occupant of the Alaska Governor’s Mansion, along with his wife. They began a tradition of annual holiday open houses that continues to the present day. The story of that big house in Juneau inter-weaves with the story of Alaska’s history, as we’ll hear on the next Talk of Alaska.

Steve Heimel, APRN

Carol Sturgelewski, author of “White House of the North: Stories from the Alaska Governor’s Mansion”

Tuesday, November 20, 2012 at 10:00 a.m.

