The History of the Governor’s Mansion
You may never have heard of Walter E. Clark, but he was the first occupant of the Alaska Governor’s Mansion, along with his wife. They began a tradition of annual holiday open houses that continues to the present day. The story of that big house in Juneau inter-weaves with the story of Alaska’s history, as we’ll hear on the next Talk of Alaska.
- Steve Heimel, APRN
- Carol Sturgelewski, author of “White House of the North: Stories from the Alaska Governor’s Mansion”
LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, November 20, 2012 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.
