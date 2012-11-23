Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
The History of the Governor’s Mansion

Alaska Public Media | By Steve Heimel
Published November 23, 2012 at 5:00 PM AKST

You may never have heard of Walter E. Clark, but he was the first occupant of the Alaska Governor’s Mansion, along with his wife.  They began a tradition of annual holiday open houses that continues to the present day.  The story of that big house in Juneau inter-weaves with the story of Alaska’s history, as we’ll hear on the next Talk of Alaska.

HOSTS:


  • Steve Heimel, APRN

GUESTS:


  • Carol Sturgelewski, author of “White House of the North:  Stories from the Alaska Governor’s Mansion”

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, November 20, 2012 at 10:00 a.m.

