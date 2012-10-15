Troopers Make Third Arrest In Homer Sexual Assault Case

Another arrest has been made in an ongoing sexual assault case that stems from a teenage party in Homer last month. Alaska State Troopers said in a statement Monday that an unidentified 16-year-old male was taken into custody at a private residence Sunday night.

Two other suspects – 20-year-old Anthony Resatarits and his 18-year-old brother, Joseph Resatarits – were arrested Oct. 4 and have also been charged with Second Degree Sexual Assault for allegedly assaulting a 17-year-old boy with an object following a late night drinking party Sept. 8 that was attended by as many as 80 people. The brothers were in Homer court last Tuesday, where bail was set at $5,000 for each of them.

Trooper spokesperson Megan Peters says Troopers do not post the names of juvenile suspects because such cases are not a matter of public record. She says only way the juvenile’s name would become public is if the case is moved to the adult courts.

The suspect has been charged with Second Degree Sexual Assault and has been remanded to the Kenai Youth Facility.