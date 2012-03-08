Il Volo Takes Flight

Italian heartthrobs Il Volo, comprised of the three “Teenage Tenors” Piero Barone, Ignazio Boschetto and Gianluca Ginoble, have been receiving unanimous raves for their vocal talent and showmanship since their May 2011 debut in America on TV shows including “American Idol,” “The Tonight Show,” “Ellen,” “The Today Show,” “Good Morning America” and “Entourage.” Already certified platinum in their homeland of Italy and several other countries, they have captured the hearts of Americans of all ages. Il Volo, meaning “flight,” soars in this premiere television special for public television, filmed at Detroit’s famed Opera House on October 27, 2011.

KAKM: Thursday, March 8 @ 8:00 pm