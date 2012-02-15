State, Forest Service Partner In Southeast Bat Study

Download Audio

The state and U.S. Forest Service are partnering in a study of bats in Southeast Alaska. The state Department of Fish and Game will strategically place acoustic detectors in several communities, to monitor bat activity over the next year. Biologists say little is known about bats in Southeast. And with many dying in the Lower 48 from a fungal disease, this study could give scientists a better idea of their future in Alaska.

