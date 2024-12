Buccaneer Alaska is nearing its goal of bringing a jack-up rig into Cook Inlet later this year – to join a rig owned by Escopeta Oil and Gas Company that arrived last year. But where will the rig be stored during the winter months? One plan is for the 300-foot-tall rig to be docked at the harbor near the end of the Homer Spit. The plan is already drawing controversy in Homer.

