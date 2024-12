The Federal Emergency Management Agency – or FEMA – has caused a wave of confusion in Juneau and Homer concerning the latest flood maps issued by the agency. According to the new maps, parts of the Homer Spit are now somehow lower in elevation than they used to be – and are therefore more susceptible to storm surges and tsunamis. City officials – and Senator Lisa Murkowski – are looking to FEMA for answers.

