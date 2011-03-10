Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
The Alaska Fisheries Report with Jay Barrett

Alaska Public Media | By Josh Edge
Published March 10, 2011 at 1:53 PM AKST

Jay Barrett, KMXT - KodiakComing up this week, a federal judge holds off on the Exxon Valdez Re-Opener; the state legislature considers dedicating money to salmon weirs; and another community starts serving local seafood in schools.We had help from KMXT's Jacob Resneck in Kodiak, KDLG's student reporter Sam Wright in Dillingham, KRBD's Maria Dudzak in Ketchikan, KUCB's Alexandra Gutierrez in Unalaska and KCAW's Robert Woolsey in Sitka.Download Audio (MP3)
