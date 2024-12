Studying our family history can give us remarkable clues and insight into who we are, how we got here, and why we do what we do. This month on KSKA and KAKM TV join host Kathleen McCoy as she traces genealogical past of four well known Alaskans including, musher, Lance Mackey, novelist, Dana Stabenow, Alaska Native leader, Willie Hensley and Olympic skier, Holly Brooks on Faces of Alaska.

For a complete schedule of radio and TV broadcast times and dates go to kska.org/faces.