The Alaska Fisheries Report with Jay Barrett

Jay Barrett, KMXT - KodiakThis is the last Alaska Fisheries Report of 2010 - or the first one of 2011, depending on when your public radio station is airing the show. Coming up: A king gillnet fishery is unlikely for the Stikine and Taku rivers; re-introduced sea-otters apparently breed like rabbits, and Cora Campbell is finding the road to the commissioner's office a little rough.And finally this week, we want to end by thanking every reporter who's helped us out this year. This show wouldn't be possible without their skill, knowledge and generosity. So, from East to West, thank you Libby Casey, Michelle Norris, Tom Banse, John Ryan, Deanna Garrison, Maria Dudzak, Tony Gorman, Matt Lichtenstein, Joe Viechnicki, Melati Kaye, Peter Helgeson, Rosemarie Alexander, Casey Kelly, Matt Miller, Ed Schoenfeld, Robert Woolsey, Ed Ronco, Steve Johnson, Tara Bicknell, Erik Wander, Dan Bross, Emily Schwing, Ellen Lockyer, Lori Townsend, Steve Heimel, Len Anderson, Wesley Loy, Andrew Jensen, Margie Bauman, Ben Stanton, Marcia Lynn, Aaron Selbig, Paulette Wellington, Laine Welch, Diana Gish, Jacob Resneck, Mike Mason, Adam Kane, Kels Hetherington, Angela Denning-Barnes, Shane Iverson, Laureli Kinneen, Anne Hillman and Alexandra Gutierrez. Thank you one and all. Happy New Year.Download Audio (MP3)