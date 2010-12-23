The Alaska Fisheries Report with Jay Barrett
Jay Barrett, KMXT - Kodiak
Coming up on this Christmas-week edition, there’s a higher allocation for sablefish next year, a lot of talk about bycatch, and the governor had two applicants for fish and game commissioner – guess which one he chose – coming up on the Alaska Fisheries Report.
We had help this week from:
- Casey Kelly, KTOO - Juneau
- Joe Viechnicki, KFSK - Petersburg
- Jacob Resneck, KMXT - Kodiak
- Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska - Juneau
