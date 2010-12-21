Holiday Programming on KSKA
KSKA celebrates Winter Solstice with A Paul Winter Solstice Concert, a musical celebration in the extraordinary acoustics of the world’s largest Gothic cathedral – New York’s Cathedral of St. John the Divine Tuesday at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm. A Paul Winter Solstice Concert, is a unique exploration of the solstice tradition in cultures near and far.Holiday programming continues on KSKA from winter solstice through next year with all of your annual seasonal favorites.Here’s the complete holiday line-up:Tues., Dec. 21
- 2:00 pm- 4:00 pm: Paul Winter Solstice 2010 (NPR)
- 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm: Paul Winter Solstice 2010
Weds., Dec. 22
- 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm: Christmas with the Morehouse and Spelman Glee Clubs (NPR)
- 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm: Tinsel Tales (NPR)
Thurs., Dec. 23
- 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm: Welcome Christmas (APM)
- 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm: Welcome Christmas
Fri., Dec. 24Christmas Eve
- 8:00 am – 10:00 am: A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols (APM)
- 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm: A St. Olaf’s Christmas (APM)
- 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm: A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols (APM)
- 8:30 pm - 9:00 pm: Concordia Christmas
- 11:00 pm – 12:00 am: The Annie Moses Band (Dream Journey Productions)
Sat., Dec. 25Christmas Day
- 8:00 am – 9:00 am: Echoes of Christmas (APM)
- 9:00 am – 10:00 am: Christmas with Madrigalia(WXXI Public broadcasting)
- 10:00 am – 11:00 am: Lesson and Carols from Washington National Cathedral (PRI)
- 11:00 am – 12:00 pm: A Chanticleer Christmas
- 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm: The Christmas Revels: In Celebration of the Winter Solstice 2010
- 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm: Tinsel Tales (NPR)
- 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm: Christmas with the Morehouse and Spelman Glee Clubs (NPR)
- 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm: A St. Olaf’s Christmas (APM)
- 9:00 pm- 10:00 pm: Joy To The World (West Virginia Public Radio)
Sun., Dec. 26
- 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm: Car Talk
- 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm: Wait, Wait…Don’t Tell Me!
- 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm: Travel with Rick Steves
- 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm: KTOO’s The Alaska Game Show
Mon., Dec. 27
- 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm: A Season’s Griot
- 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm: A Season’s Griot
Tues., Dec. 28
- 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm: ANCSA@40 (KNBA)
- 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm: ANCSA@40
Fri., Dec. 31New Year’s Eve
- 2:00 pm – 2:30 pm: Cambridge Forum
- 7:00 pm – 12:00 am: NPR’s Toast of the Nation
Sat., Jan. 1New Year’s Day
- 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm: New Year’s Day from Vienna
Mon., Jan. 3
- 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm: Sound Medicine
- 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm: Sound Medicine
Regular programming resumes on Tuesday, January 4. Click on theSchedulepage up top to view a complete broadcast schedule anytime.