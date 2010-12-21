Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Holiday Programming on KSKA

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published December 21, 2010 at 10:00 AM AKST

KSKA celebrates Winter Solstice with A Paul Winter Solstice Concert, a musical celebration in the extraordinary acoustics of the world’s largest Gothic cathedral – New York’s Cathedral of St. John the Divine Tuesday at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm. A Paul Winter Solstice Concert, is a unique exploration of the solstice tradition in cultures near and far.Holiday programming continues on KSKA from winter solstice through next year with all of your annual seasonal favorites.Here’s the complete holiday line-up:Tues., Dec. 21

Weds., Dec. 22

Thurs., Dec. 23

Fri., Dec. 24Christmas Eve

Sat., Dec. 25Christmas Day

Sun., Dec. 26

  • 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm: Car Talk
  • 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm: Wait, Wait…Don’t Tell Me!
  • 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm: Travel with Rick Steves
  • 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm: KTOO’s The Alaska Game Show

Mon., Dec. 27

  • 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm: A Season’s Griot
  • 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm: A Season’s Griot

Tues., Dec. 28

Fri., Dec. 31New Year’s Eve

Sat., Jan. 1New Year’s Day

  • 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm: New Year’s Day from Vienna

Mon., Jan. 3

  • 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm: Sound Medicine
  • 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm: Sound Medicine

Regular programming resumes on Tuesday, January 4. Click on theSchedulepage up top to view a complete broadcast schedule anytime.
Kristin Spack
See stories by Kristin Spack