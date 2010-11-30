Some Toys Bring Danger With Pleasure

For 25 years the Alaska Public Interest Research Group has issued its Trouble in Toyland report about toys that pose a hazard to children. This year, the organization added a new Anchorage event - free toxic toy screenings. KSKA's Len Anderson went to find out the results.

Tuesday's Screening location and time:Mountain View Public Library120 Bragaw Street3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.Top right photo: This older tea set (center) registered several times the acceptable limit for lead. All of Len Anderson's grandchildren's toys (top left - piano, train, broom ) passed the lead test.Bottom left photo: Checking each block because colors can differ, this stack toy passed the lead test.Photos and story by Len Anderson, KSKA - AnchorageDownload Audio (MP3)