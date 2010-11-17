The Associated Press Declares Murkowski the Winner in the U.S. Senate Race

The Associated Press has called the race for Alaska's contested U.S. Senate race and declared Lisa Murkowski the clear winner. Murkowski is the first Senator since 1954 to win a write in campaign and only the second in history to do so.Murkowski, who lost an August primary to tea party candidate Joe Miller, led Miller by more than 10,000 votes after three weeks of vote-counting. All write-in ballots have been counted, and the counting of absentee ballots was set to conclude Wednesday.Miller has reportedly asked for a hand recount, casting doubt on the electronic voting system used by the state. But as of right now, he stands little chance of overcoming Murkowski.A Miller spokesman did not immediately respond to requests for comment.Senator Murkowski is traveling back to Alaska today and is expected to make an announcement in Anchorage later this evening.