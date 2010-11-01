Election Day: November 2, 2010

Alaska votes on Tuesday November 2, 2010. Polls open at 7:00 am and close at 8:00 pm. Here are some helpful links if you're unsure of your district or polling place.Also check out our Elections 2010 page if you looking to learn more about the candidates or the propositions on the ballot before you vote.

Live coverage from APRN and NPR begins at 8:30 pm on KSKA, FM 91.1. APRN's Steve Heimel and Dave Donaldson will host APRN coverage from election central in downtown Anchorage, checking in with reporters around the state throughout the night.APRN wants to hear from you. Let us know what's happening in your communities during election day. Send emails and pictures to talk@aprn.org you can also send us comments through twitter @aprn.On Wednesday, November 3 KSKA will provide election results during Morning Edition from 5:00 - 9:00 am. On Hometown, Alaska Wednesday afternoon at 2:00 pm (repeating at 7:00 pm) Charles Wohlforth hosts a discussion on the implications of the midterm election results. Listeners are encouraged to participate in the live conversation Wednesday from 2:00 - 3:00 pm.