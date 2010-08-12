Addressing Alaskans: Democratic Gubernatorial Debate

Animated Ethan Berkowitz at the Commonwealth North podium, while Senator French sits beside awaiting his rebuttal. Photo bu Kristin Spack, KSKA - Anchorage.

Vying for the democratic seat in the race for Alaska Governor, Senator Hollis French and Ethan Berkowitz met at the Hotel Captain Cook in Anchorage on August 5th for a Democratic Gubernatorial Debate hosted by Commonwealth North. Retired judge, Karen Hunt moderated the debate which covered a variety of topics including fiscal policy, energy, health care, spurring investment in oil and gas industries in Alaska, Pebble Mine, ANWR, OCS development and small business ownership in Alaska.

Voters decide who will represent the democrats in the race for governor on August 24th.

Download Audio (MP3)

RECORDED: Thursday August 5, 2010

AIRED ON KSKA: Thursday August 12, 2010 at 2:00 p.m.

MODERATOR: Karen Hunt, retired judge

CANDIDATES:





Senator Hollis French

Ethan Berkowitz

HOST: Commonwealth North



