Shaggy Musk Ox Story

Photo source: Wikimedia CommonsWhat animal has short legs, a barrel shaped body and spiral nasal passages? Give up? The musk ox. This horned, long haired Arctic denizen, once plentiful in what is now our state, was so over hunted, that by the mid nineteenth century, it vanished from Alaska. Efforts to bring back, and to domesticate, the gentle animals began in the 1950s with a few musk oxen captured in Canada. As KSKA’s Ellen Lockyer reports, a Palmer farm now provides a safe home for a growing herd and its seven new babies.Ellen Lockyer, KSKA - AnchorageDownload Audio (MP3)