Battle for America: Why McCain Chose Palin

Sarah Palin was almost a complete unknown on the national political stage but Senator John McCain, the GOP nominee for president, needed and wanted, a major spark to ignite a general campaign against Democratic nominee Barack Obama.Washington Post political reporter Dan Balz details how and why McCain chose Palin in his new book, “The Battle for America 2008.” Haynes Johnson is the coauthor.Her selection electrified the presidential race but ultimately hurt the GOP ticket, Balz says.

Balz spoke with APRN's Lori Townsend this week.Here is a tape of the interview. Download Audio (MP3)