Photo by Lori Townsend, APRN - Anchorage

Protesters rally downtown Anchorage while Legislature votes to override ex-governor Sarah Palin.

Lawmakers arriving in downtown Anchorage for their special session were greeted by demonstrators wearing green hard-hats, urging them to vote to over-ride the Governor's veto of federal energy funds. Later in the day, demonstrators lined the same street urging them not to.

Steve Heimel, APRN - Anchorage