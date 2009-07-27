Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Web Extra: Sarah Palin’s Farewell Address

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published July 26, 2009 at 11:01 PM AKDT
Sarah Palin formally steps down as Alaska’s governor today. Lieutenant Governor Sean Parnell will be sworn in at the Governor’s Picnic in Fairbanks this afternoon and take over as Alaska’s governor.For more on Sarah Palin’s resignation in Fairbanks, listen toMorning Edition Monday morning from 5:00 - 9:00 am. APRN’s Steve Heimel reports during Alaska Morning News tomorrow at 7:06 and 8:06 am on FM 91.1.

