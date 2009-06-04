Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
New film profiles master Alaska Native artist and her culture

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published June 4, 2009 at 6:09 PM AKDT
basket

Most of us appreciate the skill of Alaska Native basket makers, but far fewer are aware of the knowledge needed to collect and prepare the materials. KSKA's Len Anderson reports on a new documentary film showing just how demanding and wonderful that process can be.

Kristin Spack
