New film profiles master Alaska Native artist and her culture
Most of us appreciate the skill of Alaska Native basket makers, but far fewer are aware of the knowledge needed to collect and prepare the materials. KSKA's Len Anderson reports on a new documentary film showing just how demanding and wonderful that process can be.
