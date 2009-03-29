Ash fall Advisories Expired

The ash fall advisories for Anchorage and the Matanuska and Susitna Valleys issued from the National Weather Service have expired. Air traffic at Ted Stevens International Airport is still inactive and will be assessed at daylight. KSKA will provide updates throughout the day on Mount Redoubt activity and advisories. The National Weather Service reports a high wind warning today for Turnagain Arm and the upper Hillside. Southeast winds 45-60 mph, gusting to 80 mph.

UPDATE: (5:00pm AKDT) Activity at Ted Stevens International Airport has resumed with rescheduled and delayed flights. Consult your air carrier for your flight plans.