NPR profiles public radio iPhone app

Got an iPhone or an iPod Touch? You can listen to KSKA very easily online -- for free -- anywhere you can reach the Internet wirelessly (including WiFi, 3G and even EDGE networks).National Public Radio profiled the free streaming application -- the Public Radio Tuner (iTunes Store link) -- on Tuesday's All Things Considered. You can listen to the story here.Once you've loaded the Public Radio Tuner app, you can find us by name -- KSKA FM 91.1 - Anchorage, Alaska -- or if you have an iPhone 3G, you can use the "Local" feature to find all the participating public radio stations near your current position (via GPS).If you've found this app useful for staying in touch, drop us a note!