Community Forum: Talk with KSKA

Join us for our very first live call-in program about... KSKA!We want to talk with you, the listeners, about the station, about our programming -- including some upcoming programming changes -- and about all the services we provide to the community.This is your chance to ask questions, share comments, make suggestions and more. Program Director Bede Trantina is joined by VP of Community Media Streams John Proffitt for this hour of live chat. You can call, e-mail, post comments below or even "tweet" with us during the program (details below).LIVE BROADCAST: Wed, Jan 21, 2009 at 2:00 p.m. (repeats at 7:00 p.m.)PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast at 2:00 p.m.

Send e-mail to communityforum@kska.org anytime (e-mails may be read on air)

Send a "tweet" (via Twitter) @kska anytime (tweets may be read on air)

Post your comment below anytime (comments may be read on air)

Potential "Day to Day" Replacements

NPR recently announced Day to Day -- a program KSKA currently carries each weekday morning at 8:00 a.m. -- is being canceled effective in March. We must replace that program and we have several options. We'd like you to consider several alternatives with us.All you have to do is listen to one or more of the programs noted below (most are available online, on-demand) and consider whether it would "make sense" as an 8:00 a.m. program here in Alaska. Keep in mind the selected program will immediately follow NPR's Morning Edition and would ideally continue to serve drive-time listeners with current news and analysis of the day's now-unfolding events. And, of course, the program should "fit" with the public radio ethos of highly trustworthy news and information for intelligent listeners.Right now we're thinking we'd like to launch the new program Monday, February 23.

You can send your thoughts or suggestions on these or other programs to programming@kska.org . If we get a lot of feedback, we may create a special web site to collaborate with interested listeners.

Potential "AK" Replacements

The Alaska Public Radio Network (APRN, a sister division to KSKA) has ceased production of the multi-award-winning AK after funding ran out and new funding couldn't be raised. KSKA will continue AK broadcasts through this month, repeating the statehood anniversary shows. AK has been airing at 10:00 a.m. on Saturdays, repeating at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesdays. The two time slots are quite different, so we're considering them separately:Tuesdays at 11:00 a.m.

Talk of the Nation (NPR)

Additional suggestions?

Saturdays at 10:00 a.m.