The holiday season can be stressful, but for many the post-holiday period is even more so. That situation is especially true for the Food Bank of Alaska.

Food Bank Phone #'s:

Anchorage, 907-272-3663

Palmer/Wasilla, 907-745-3663

Soldotna, 907-262-3111

Len Anderson, KSKA - AnchorageDownload Audio (MP3)