Safe Harbor&#039;s expansion picks up another $450K

By Kristin Spack
Published July 17, 2008

At Tuesday night's Anchorage Assembly meeting, Alaska's only nonprofit hotel for homeless families and disabled individuals received a big boost in its efforts to doubling its services.

