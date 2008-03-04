Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Web Extra: Iditarod 2008

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published March 4, 2008 at 3:41 PM AKST
pic1.jpg

Gerald Sousa, veteran musher from Talkeetna, AK departing Anchorage

pic21.jpg

Joe Garnie, musher from Teller, AK sits down with APRN's Ellen Lockyer before the official start in Willow

pic4.jpg

He won last year, will he do it again? Lance Mackey from Fairbanks, AKPhotos by Kristin SpackIf you missed it or just wish you could go back again, CLICK HERE to view a slide show of photos from to the start of Iditarod Sled Dog Race in Anchorage and the restart in Willow. Follow along with APRN reporters Libby Casey and Ellen Lockyer for an inside peek at a reporter's life on the trail and get up-close and personal with this year's mushers and their dogs.Hear 5 minute updates on the Iditarod Sled Dog Race from Libby Casey and Ellen Lockyer weekday mornings at 7:33 AM and weeknights at 6:00 PM on Alaska News Nightly on KSKA, FM 91.1Also, make sure to check out APRN's special coverage at iditarod.aprn.org
Kristin Spack
