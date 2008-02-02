AK: Sarah Palin

This week on AK: The Gov. We're taking a look at Sarah Palin, finding out what makes the First-in-Command of the Last Frontier tick. Hear kudos and critiques from fellow Alaskans and an interview with the college student who's hoping to draft Sarah P. for VP. Plus, moving Shakespeare's famous "Moor" up to Alaska. All that and more coming up this week on AK from APRN.Photo by Jeff Medkeff. Click the image for a larger version at Flickr. PalinographyA brief history of Governor Sarah Palin, née Sarah Louise Heath, from her birth in 1964 in Sandpoint, Idaho, to her journalism degree at the University of Idaho, to her two-term stint on the Wasilla City Council and as Wasilla's mayor.The Palin PhenomAK's Scott Burton spoke with former governor Wally Hickel, and pollsters Dave Dittman and Ivan Moore, to find out why Sarah Palin's approval ratings are so sky high.

Critiquing the GovIn spite of the Governor's stellar approval ratings, there are some pretty fervent critics out there, like Representative Bill Thomas, Ketchikan Gateway Borough mayor Joe Williams and former legislator Andrew Halcro. Reported by AK's Jessica Cochran.Ode to SarahLeave it to folks in the state capital to be cynical about the new Governor right from the get-go. The Empty Oil Barrel Band came up with this song just a few months after she took office. Here they are, performing at the Alaska Folk Festival in Juneau last April.

If I Could Meet the CandidatesThe Alaska state caucuses are Super Tuesday, but are people taking our role in the national election seriously? Sure, Barack Obama - and Ron Paul - have opened offices in the state, but the closest we've come to an actual candidate was a visit from one of Mitt Romney's sons. If Tonei Glavinic of the Alaska Teen Media Institute could get closer, he knows what he'd do.

Othello in AlaskaRebecca Sheir, AKLovers of The Bard won't want to miss Othello, at Cyrano's Off-Center Playhouse in Anchorage this month. AK host Rebecca Sheir speaks with director David Edgecombe about his production's special Alaskan twist.Where the Fins Meet the FretsJeff Brown, KTOOGovernor's Award for the Humanities winner Ray Troll is well-known for his graphic art. Now he's making the jump into music. His debut CD, "Where the Fins Meet the Frets," comes out in March.

Sarah Says It AllRebecca Sheir, AKGovernor Sarah Palin speaks with AK host Rebecca Sheir about her first year in office. Look for a longer version of this interview on our website.

Hottest Governor, Coldest StateAcross the country, Sarah Palin is known as the nation's sexiest governor. Rex Gray talks to Alaskans about the intersection of politics and pretty.Sarah P. for VPRebecca Sheir, AKGoogle "Sarah Palin," and you come up with hundreds of thousands of hits, including cyber-ruminations from DC Gossip queen Wonkette, the feisty fan site Palintology.com, and a page titled simply: "Draft Sarah Palin for Vice President." AK host Rebecca Sheir speaks with its founder, University of Colorado senior Adam Brickley.The GovernegotiatorThe Alaska Public Employees Association represents 2,000 state supervisors. They've been deadlocked with the Palin administration on a new contract since last April. Last month, they rejected the administration's latest proposal, and have requested federal mediation. The guys at Crab Bait Radio imagined what might happen if negotiations don't quite succeed.