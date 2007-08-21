Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
First families arrive at Salvation Army&#039;s new McKinnell House

Alaska Public Media
Published August 21, 2007 at 5:34 PM AKDT

The Salvation Army is celebrating its new $12 million SAFE campus in Anchorage. But the real celebration surrounds the arrival of the families who will live there.

Photos courtesy The Salvation Army - Anchorage

The Salvation Army will give tours of the new facility. Contact: Jenni Ragland, Associate Director, Community Relations Department The Salvation Army Alaska Divisional Headquarters 907-276-2515 x431

Len Anderson, KSKA - Anchorage
