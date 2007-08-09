U.S. Senator Ted Stevens -- Extended Interview

On Wednesday (8 Aug 2007), U.S. Senator Ted Stevens stopped by the APRN offices in Anchorage for an interview with reporter and ANN host Lori Townsend. We've included the entire audio of the interview here, attached to this post. It's about 55 minutes and includes discussions covering a wide range of Alaskan issues.Topics covered include:

Alaska Native Corporations (ANC)

Small Business Administration's 8(a) program and ANC set-asides

Federal Subsistence Management

Eklutna tribe gaming permits

crab rationalization program

U.S. Coast Guard -- mission and terrorism

Southeast Alaska energy issues, specifically the Swan-Tyee project and Hoonah power

gold mining

coal

offshore oil development

Alaska natural gas pipeline

ethics legislation in Congress

plans for the 2008 election

Gravina Island bridge ("bridges to nowhere")

Alaska Fisheries Marketing Board

future of the Denali Commission

Illegal, Unregulated, Unreported (IUU) Fisheries issues and proposed legislation

war in Iraq and the Bush administration's "surge"