U.S. Senator Ted Stevens -- Extended Interview
On Wednesday (8 Aug 2007), U.S. Senator Ted Stevens stopped by the APRN offices in Anchorage for an interview with reporter and ANN host Lori Townsend. We've included the entire audio of the interview here, attached to this post. It's about 55 minutes and includes discussions covering a wide range of Alaskan issues.Topics covered include:
- Alaska Native Corporations (ANC)
- Small Business Administration's 8(a) program and ANC set-asides
- Federal Subsistence Management
- Eklutna tribe gaming permits
- crab rationalization program
- U.S. Coast Guard -- mission and terrorism
- Southeast Alaska energy issues, specifically the Swan-Tyee project and Hoonah power
- gold mining
- coal
- offshore oil development
- Alaska natural gas pipeline
- ethics legislation in Congress
- plans for the 2008 election
- Gravina Island bridge ("bridges to nowhere")
- Alaska Fisheries Marketing Board
- future of the Denali Commission
- Illegal, Unregulated, Unreported (IUU) Fisheries issues and proposed legislation
- war in Iraq and the Bush administration's "surge"