Sheir covers WEIO events for Only a Game

During the recent World Eskimo-Indian Olympics in Anchorage, AK's Rebecca Sheir took camera and microphone to the events and captured a story for Only a Game, the weekly WBUR / NPR sports show distributed to public radio stations across the country (including here in Alaska, though not in Anchorage).Sheir's story -- the audio plus a photo gallery from WEIO -- for Only a Game can be found in the story Not Your Typical Olympics. (You'll need a RealAudio player installed to hear the audio). Enjoy!UPDATE: The link on the OAG web site does not lead directly to Sheir's audio report. We've excerpted her story here for your convenience.