Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Russian volcano calming down after massive eruption

Alaska Public Media
Published July 6, 2007 at 5:57 PM AKDT
puff_20070629.gif

The eruption of mount Kluychevskoy on Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula a week ago created a plume of ash stretching as far as the eastern end of the Aleutian chain, diverting air traffic over the North Pacific. In recent days the volcano has calmed down, but volcanologists in Alaska are still keeping an eye on it.Charles Homans, KIAL - Unalaska
News