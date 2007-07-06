Russian volcano calming down after massive eruption
The eruption of mount Kluychevskoy on Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula a week ago created a plume of ash stretching as far as the eastern end of the Aleutian chain, diverting air traffic over the North Pacific. In recent days the volcano has calmed down, but volcanologists in Alaska are still keeping an eye on it.Charles Homans, KIAL - Unalaska
