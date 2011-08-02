Sebelius Defends Birth Control Without Co-Pays

The federal government recently announced that starting Aug. 2012, insurers must offer female preventive health services without extra costs to patients. Host Michel Martin discusses the controversial plan with the Health and Human Services Secretary. Martin also explores what the debt deal means for the Affordable Care Act with a Senior Correspondent from Kaiser Health News.

Copyright 2011 National Public Radio. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

Related: Feds Order Insurers To Cover Birth Control Free Of Charge To Women