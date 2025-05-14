Knee replacement is a surgical procedure in which a damaged or worn-out knee joint is replaced with an artificial joint, aka, a prosthesis. It’s most commonly done for people with severe osteoarthritis but can also help with rheumatoid arthritis or traumatic injury. There are almost 800,000 knee replacements done every year in the US and this number is increasing as our population ages. Excellent results depend on pre surgery optimization or “pre-hab”, improvements in materials used and surgical techniques, as well as physical therapy or rehab after surgery.

HOST: Dr. Justin Clark

GUESTS:



Dr. Doug Vermillion - specialist in Orthopedic Surgery

specialist in Orthopedic Surgery Ben Kennah - physician assistant from Alaska Fracture and Orthopedic Clinic

Knee Replacements | Line One

