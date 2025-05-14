Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Knee Replacements | Line One

Alaska Public Media | By Dr. Justin Clark
Published May 14, 2025 at 1:48 PM AKDT
X-ray of two knees.
NP2025, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
X-ray of knees.

Knee replacement is a surgical procedure in which a damaged or worn-out knee joint is replaced with an artificial joint, aka, a prosthesis. It’s most commonly done for people with severe osteoarthritis but can also help with rheumatoid arthritis or traumatic injury. There are almost 800,000 knee replacements done every year in the US and this number is increasing as our population ages. Excellent results depend on pre surgery optimization or “pre-hab”, improvements in materials used and surgical techniques, as well as physical therapy or rehab after surgery.

HOST: Dr. Justin Clark

GUESTS:

  • Dr. Doug Vermillion - specialist in Orthopedic Surgery
  • Ben Kennah - physician assistant from Alaska Fracture and Orthopedic Clinic
Knee Replacements | Line One
Join host Dr Justin Clark as he discusses knee replacement, a surgical procedure in which a damaged or worn-out knee joint is replaced with an artificial joint, aka, a prosthesis.
line one logo

    LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, May 14, at 10 a.m. AKDT
    REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, May 14, at 8 p.m. AKDT

    LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:

    SUBSCRIBE: 
    Get updates on  Line One: Your Health Connection and other Alaska Public Media podcasts here.

    Line One
    Dr. Justin Clark
    Dr. Justin Clark was born and raised in San Diego, California. He grew up as an avid tennis player and enjoyed golf, hiking, fishing, and camping. In college he played tennis and rowed crew at Oxford University in England. He has traveled extensively throughout North America, South America, Europe, Africa and Asia. Dr. Clark now lives in Anchorage and has two beautiful daughters.
    See stories by Dr. Justin Clark