Sleep apnea and Inspire | Line One

Alaska Public Media | By Dr. Justin Clark
Published December 11, 2024 at 4:35 PM AKST
A good night’s rest is vital to our overall health, but there’s a lot that can interrupt the 7 hours of sleep recommended for adults, including obstructive sleep apnea. Obstructive Sleep Apnea affects 1 in 15 Americans, likely more, and treatment has often involved inconvenient treatments like CPAP machines. A new device called Inspire offers new alternatives for people with sleep apnea. Host Dr. Justin Clark and his guests discuss sleep apnea and treatment options on this Line One.

HOST: Dr. Justin Clark

GUEST:

  • Dr Ross Dodge, MD - Sleep specialist
  • Dr Kevin Jensen , DO - Ear, nose, and throat surgeon

Line One
Dr. Justin Clark
Dr. Justin Clark was born and raised in San Diego, California. He grew up as an avid tennis player and enjoyed golf, hiking, fishing, and camping. In college he played tennis and rowed crew at Oxford University in England. He has traveled extensively throughout North America, South America, Europe, Africa and Asia. Dr. Clark now lives in Anchorage and has two beautiful daughters.
