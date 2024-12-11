Sleep apnea and Inspire | Line One
A good night’s rest is vital to our overall health, but there’s a lot that can interrupt the 7 hours of sleep recommended for adults, including obstructive sleep apnea. Obstructive Sleep Apnea affects 1 in 15 Americans, likely more, and treatment has often involved inconvenient treatments like CPAP machines. A new device called Inspire offers new alternatives for people with sleep apnea. Host Dr. Justin Clark and his guests discuss sleep apnea and treatment options on this Line One.
HOST: Dr. Justin Clark
GUEST:
- Dr Ross Dodge, MD - Sleep specialist
- Dr Kevin Jensen , DO - Ear, nose, and throat surgeon
RESOURCES:
- What is sleep apnea? | National Institutes of Health
- Upper airway stimulation therapy | Maya Clinic
- Inspire sleep apnea innovation
LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:
- Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic offer extensive health information libraries
- MedlinePlus has a guide to finding reliable health information on the internet
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI)
- Carl Sagan’s Baloney Detection Kit and common logical fallacies
SUBSCRIBE:
Get updates on Line One: Your Health Connection and other Alaska Public Media podcasts here.