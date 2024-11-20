Co-occurring mental disorders | Line One
Host Prentiss Pemberton and his guest, Anchorage therapist Dr. Monique Andrews, explore the complex and often misunderstood topic of co-occurring mental disorders, also known as dual diagnosis. The term refers to when people experience two or more mental health disorders or a mental disorder with a substance use disorder. About half of people with a mental illness also have a co-occurring substance use disorder. Pemberton and Andrews discuss the challenges of diagnosing and treating individuals with these co-occurring conditions, and take a look at the importance of an integrated care approach to treatment.
- Dr. Monique Andrews - Anchorage therapist at A Step Forward Counseling, and an Alaska Army National Guard Soldier. She provides mental healthcare to people experiencing a wide range of issues such as depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, sexual assault, and domestic violence.
