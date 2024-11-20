Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Co-occurring mental disorders | Line One

Alaska Public Media | By Prentiss Pemberton
Published November 20, 2024 at 2:29 PM AKST
Guest Jennifer Gessert, an Anchorage therapist specializing in technology addiction and host Prentiss Pemberton.
Host Prentiss Pemberton and his guest, Anchorage therapist Dr. Monique Andrews, explore the complex and often misunderstood topic of co-occurring mental disorders, also known as dual diagnosis. The term refers to when people experience two or more mental health disorders or a mental disorder with a substance use disorder. About half of people with a mental illness also have a co-occurring substance use disorder. Pemberton and Andrews discuss the challenges of diagnosing and treating individuals with these co-occurring conditions, and take a look at the importance of an integrated care approach to treatment.

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton

GUEST:

  • Dr. Monique Andrews - Anchorage therapist at A Step Forward Counseling, and an Alaska Army National Guard Soldier. She provides mental healthcare to people experiencing a wide range of issues such as depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, sexual assault, and domestic violence.

RESOURCES:

LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:

