Health care for people experiencing homelessness | Line One

By Dr. Justin Clark
Published November 13, 2024 at 4:12 PM AKST
A man in a dark green jacket sits on a cot alone inside a building that has been converted into a shelter.
A man sits on a cot at Anchorage's new emergency cold weather shelter on Thursday, November 2, 2023. (Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

Catholic Social Services, in partnership with Southcentral Foundation, works to provide healthcare, especially preventative medicine, to people experiencing homelessness in Anchorage through multiple clinics and shelters. This work provides better outcomes for patients, and lowers community costs as medical issues are caught before they can become larger problems with more involved treatment. Host Dr. Justin Clark and his guests discuss the details of providing medical care to people experiencing homelessness on this Line One.

HOST: Dr. Justin Clark

GUESTS:

  • Dave Rittenberg - Senior Director of Adult Homeless Services, Catholic Social Services
  • Denise Coslett - Physician’s Assistant, Southcentral Foundation
  • Sierra Lister - Operational Manager, Southcentral Foundation

