Health care for people experiencing homelessness | Line One

Catholic Social Services, in partnership with Southcentral Foundation, works to provide healthcare, especially preventative medicine, to people experiencing homelessness in Anchorage through multiple clinics and shelters. This work provides better outcomes for patients, and lowers community costs as medical issues are caught before they can become larger problems with more involved treatment. Host Dr. Justin Clark and his guests discuss the details of providing medical care to people experiencing homelessness on this Line One.

HOST: Dr. Justin Clark

GUESTS:

Dave Rittenberg - Senior Director of Adult Homeless Services, Catholic Social Services

- Senior Director of Adult Homeless Services, Catholic Social Services Denise Coslett - Physician’s Assistant, Southcentral Foundation

- Physician’s Assistant, Southcentral Foundation Sierra Lister - Operational Manager, Southcentral Foundation

