Rethinking education for a healthier society | Line One

A healthy society and planet starts with schools. Having an education system that adequately prepares students to tackle modern-day issues is the surest way to set up future generations for success, but how do you approach the curriculum in a way that really ensures that preparation? On this Line One, host Prentiss Pemberton and his guests explore ideas to rethink how we deliver education for a healthier future.

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton

GUESTS:

Dr. Deborah Pomeroy - Co-founder, 21st Century Partnership for Stem, co-author of New Era, New Urgency

Co-founder, 21st Century Partnership for Stem, co-author of F. Joseph Merlino - President, 21st Century Partnership for Stem, co-author of New Era, New Urgency

