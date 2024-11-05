Rethinking education for a healthier society | Line One
A healthy society and planet starts with schools. Having an education system that adequately prepares students to tackle modern-day issues is the surest way to set up future generations for success, but how do you approach the curriculum in a way that really ensures that preparation? On this Line One, host Prentiss Pemberton and his guests explore ideas to rethink how we deliver education for a healthier future.
HOST: Prentiss Pemberton
GUESTS:
- Dr. Deborah Pomeroy - Co-founder, 21st Century Partnership for Stem, co-author of New Era, New Urgency
- F. Joseph Merlino - President, 21st Century Partnership for Stem, co-author of New Era, New Urgency
RESOURCES:
- New Era - New Urgency: The Case for Repurposing Education
- 21st Century Partnership for STEM Education
- How a former Fairbanks teacher helped transform Egypt’s education system | Fairbanks News-Miner (Subscription required)
