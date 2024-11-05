Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Rethinking education for a healthier society | Line One

Alaska Public Media | By Prentiss Pemberton
Published November 5, 2024 at 12:26 PM AKST
Classroom
Classroom image, from Wikipedia.

A healthy society and planet starts with schools. Having an education system that adequately prepares students to tackle modern-day issues is the surest way to set up future generations for success, but how do you approach the curriculum in a way that really ensures that preparation? On this Line One, host Prentiss Pemberton and his guests explore ideas to rethink how we deliver education for a healthier future.

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton

GUESTS:

  • Dr. Deborah Pomeroy - Co-founder, 21st Century Partnership for Stem, co-author of New Era, New Urgency
  • F. Joseph Merlino - President, 21st Century Partnership for Stem, co-author of New Era, New Urgency

RESOURCES:

LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:

SUBSCRIBE: 
Get updates on  Line One: Your Health Connection and other Alaska Public Media podcasts here.

Line One
Prentiss Pemberton
Prentiss Pemberton is a host of LIne One: Your Health Connection at Alaska Public Media. Reach him at lineone@alaskapublic.org.
See stories by Prentiss Pemberton