Blind spots in medicine | Line One

Alaska Public Media | By Dr. Justin Clark
Published October 16, 2024 at 4:38 PM AKDT
Close-up shot of a doctor with a stethoscope around their neck.
(Image by Julio César Velásquez Mejía from Pixabay.)

For decades, medical experts insisted opioids were not addictive, mistakenly warned natural fat caused heart disease, and over-prescribed antibiotics and other medications. Over time, mistakes were identified and corrected, but what is modern medicine getting wrong today? On this Line One, host Dr. Justin Clark is joined by New York Times bestselling author Dr. Marty Makary to discuss his new book Blind Spots: When Medicine Gets It Wrong and What It Means for Our Health.

HOST: Dr. Justin Clark

GUESTS:

  • Dr. Marty Makary - Public health researcher, author, and health care expert at Johns Hopkins University.

RESOURCES:

