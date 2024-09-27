Maternal health in rural Alaska | Line One
Alaska's rural communities are confronting a profound crisis. From 2012 to 2021, pregnancy-associated deaths in rural Alaska almost tripled, dramatically outpacing the increase seen in urban areas. Alarmingly, almost half of these deaths were linked to barriers in accessing healthcare. Host Dr. Jillian Woodruff and her guests discuss this disparity and how to address it on this Line One.
- Abra Nungasuk Patkotak - Full-Spectrum Indigenous Birthworker and student midwife; Co-creator and Co-director of the Alaska Native Birthworkers Community.
- Katie Van Atta, PA-C, CNM - Midwife in the Mat-Su Borough, Physician Assistant in Naknek.
- Alaska Native Birthworkers Community
- Information on midwives
- Pregnancy-associated mortality in Alaska | State Department of Health
